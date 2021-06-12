Kanye West spotted with model, Irina Shayk, in France

American rapper, Kanye West, has been spotted in France with international model. Irina Shayk, amid dating rumours. According to several reports, the two are currently in France where he spent his 44th birthday celebration. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the “All of the Lights” rapper can be seen on vacation in Provence, France, with the Russian-born model on Thursday, which also happened to be his 44th birthday. Putting on a very rare grin, West couldn’t contain his smile as he and Shayk, wearing a white crop top and black pants, walked through vineyards in the South of France. This is the first time the billionaire rapper will be spotted in public with another woman since his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Shayk used to date movie star, Bradley Cooper and they have a daughter together.
Related Articles
Gambling cost man new Lexus SUV in Anambra
An unidentified Nigerian man has lost his costly car to the addictive clutch of gambling. The man, who is said to be a chronic gambler, reportedly used his Lexus Jeep to place a bet in Nnewi, Anambra State but, he lost and had to let go of the car. Twitter user @Poshfelly shared the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
No Time to Die: Bond 25 pushed back again to April 2021
The next James Bond thriller, No Time to Die, has been delayed yet again as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The 25th instalment of the spy franchise was originally scheduled to open in April 2020 but when cinemas shuttered, it was pushed back to November. With the box office still not back to normal, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nollywood actor, Olatunde, talks about failed love search, pandemic
Arnold Olatunde was already a fast-rising Nollywood movie star before he showed on the doorsteps of Nigeria’s first love reality TV show, Ultimate Love. For many, it was a surprise to see an already known actor in a reality TV show in search of love. In this interview, the movie star speaks on the reasons […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)