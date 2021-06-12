Kanye West spotted with model, Irina Shayk, in France

American rapper, Kanye West, has been spotted in France with international model. Irina Shayk, amid dating rumours. According to several reports, the two are currently in France where he spent his 44th birthday celebration. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the “All of the Lights” rapper can be seen on vacation in Provence, France, with the Russian-born model on Thursday, which also happened to be his 44th birthday. Putting on a very rare grin, West couldn’t contain his smile as he and Shayk, wearing a white crop top and black pants, walked through vineyards in the South of France. This is the first time the billionaire rapper will be spotted in public with another woman since his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Shayk used to date movie star, Bradley Cooper and they have a daughter together.

Like this: Like Loading...