Arts & Entertainments

Kanye West was reportedly unfaithful to Kim Kardashian

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

There are reports that Kanye West was unfaithful to his now-estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, during their marriage. According to PageSix, multiple sources revealed that he talked about his cheating escapades in Hurricane,’one of the tracks of his newly released album, Donda. “The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” one insider shared. In the song, Kanye West raps: “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin.”

However, US music magazine, The Insider, revealed that Kanye’s cheating partner wasn’t his fling with Irina Shaynk. “If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids,” The Insider wrote. The track also talked about his multi-million dollar mansion and his struggle with alcohol. Kim and Kanye’s official divorce news first broke in February 2021. This, came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse. Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 and have four children, daughter – North, seven, son – Saint, five, daughter – Chicago, three, and son – Psalm, two.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

A paean to laughter, symphony of hope

Posted on Author Abdullahi Ismaila

The cover of ‘’Our Country Holds A Whip Against US shows an indifferent map of Nigeria with a sizeable part shaped like a bloodied cow being carved, indiscriminately, by people who seem to have no method to their madness. This illustration presages the brutal nature of the three long poems that each forms a part […]
Arts & Entertainments

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga dominates during unusual pandemic broadcast

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lady Gaga dominated an unusual year for the MTV Video Music awards, winning five awards in a strange and disconcerting evening. The singer, who led the evening with nine nominations and wore a variety of masks through the night, accepted awards for artist of the year, song of the year, best cinematography and best […]
Arts & Entertainments

Regina Daniels debuts social justice themed short film series

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has unveiled a new short film series focusing on issues of social relevance. The Nollywood actress recently announced the series with a short film, ‘Smile for the Camera,’ under her Regina Entertainment TV Production Company. Directed by filmmaker, IceQue On It, the short film highlights domestic violence. It follows the story […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica