Kanye West’s networth hits $6.6bn

American rapper Kanye West is reportedly now worth $6.6 billion. The 43-year-old rapper’s sneaker and clothing business now supported by Adidas AG and Gap Inc, is valued between $3.2 billion and $4.7 billion. According to Bloomberg, the music star’s collaboration with Gap is set to hit stores this summer and “could be worth as much as $970 million” of the brand’s value. Last year, the Grammy winner signed a 10 year agreement to design and sell apparel under the Yeezy Gap label. West still holds total ownership and creative power within the company. The father of four raked in an additional $110 million from his extensive catalog of music and has another $1.7 billion in other assets. He also accrued $122 million in cash and stock. It would be recalled that in 2020, Forbes named West as one of the highest paid celebrities of the year.

