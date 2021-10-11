News

KAP Academy to train 300,000 Nigerians in film, television, motion production

Posted on Author Zaynab Tijani Comment(0)

In a landmark partnership announced yesterday, about 300,000 Nigerian young people will be trained in film, television, and motion picture production over the next three years.

 

The partnership is between Lagos-based KAP Film and Television Academy and the Mastercard Foundation. Founded by award-winning Nigerian actor, director, and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, the KAP Film and Television Academy is one of the specialised services subsidiaries at the KAP Hub in Lagos, which was formally unveiled to the public on September 30.

 

Afolayan said: “The Academy focuses on growing the next generation of skilled filmmakers through the tutelage of veterans and film professionals who provide hands-on experience in diverse aspects of filmmaking to enrolled students.”

 

According to a statement issued by Afolayan, the KAP Academy will leverage smartphone technology for the training  programme and teaching will be conducted through a learning app.

 

He added: “The KAP App is a mobile learning application where multimedia content – which includes video and audio lessons, visual presentations, video simulations, and interactive testing – will be delivered to the students.

“It will allow students to have access to interactive learning content, industry professionals, community forums, an electronic library, a job board, financial support, contacts, and links, among others.

 

KAP Academy’s training programme will include The Masterclass Series, a virtual series of 20 episodes providing e-learning to aspiring filmmakers, covering several aspects of filmmaking from directing, cinematography, and the business of film using Afolayan’s acclaimed movie, ‘The Figurine’, as a case study.

 

The virtual series will be free to watch on KAPtv’s YouTube channel. The programme will also include two levels of certifications from professional institutions in the areas of screenwriting, sound, edit  ing, directing, cinematography and production design, amongothersaswellaspractical hands-on training.

 

It will also link participants to employment or gig entrepreneurship activities, not only in the film industry via placements and internships, but in related sub-sectors such as fashion, make-up, music scores, editing, and script writing.

 

To ensure young people enrolled in the programme have access to the tools required for digital learning, free tuition and smartphone devices will be offered to students from less privileged backgrounds. These tools are being provided through a partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and its Young Africa Works program in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian film industry (Nollywood) produces approximately 20,000 films annually and generates estimated revenues of up to US$600 million. It is the largest film industry in  Africa and the third largest globally, after Hollywood and Bollywood,” said Chidinma Lawanson, Nigeria Country Head at the Mastercard Foundation.

 

“Despite this growth and scale, many important aspects of the industry remain informal and fragmented. As a result, very few practitioners can reach their full potential creatively and economically.

 

“The Foundation’s partnership with KAP has the potential to enable at least 102,500 work opportunities for youths in the vibrant creative industry in Nigeria,” Lawanson added.

 

Applications are open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 35 years old. Selection will be based on a one-minute video pitch to assess the level of skill, passion, and socio-economic status of each applicant.

 

To encourage strong female participation, 50 per cent of the placements in the programme will be given to young women

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tinubu mourns Akirun of Ikirun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the transition of Akirun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Olawale Adedeji 11. He commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the late monarch and the people of ancient Ikirunland over the transition. In a condolence message by his Media Office on Friday, Tinubu described […]
News

Report: Boko Haram ambush military convoy, kill unspecified number of soldiers in Borno

Posted on Author Reporter

  Four members of the civilian Joint Task Force, including two of their leaders and some ISWAP members, were killed during an ambush on Nigerian soldiers in Gudumbali, a village in the Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State. Sources, who spoke to Channels Television, said the military also recorded some casualties in the attack […]
News

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra phone hits Nigerian market

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Samsung has unveiled its latest Galaxy S21 series, the flagship device that pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do, into the Nigerian market.   According to the company, Galaxy S21 is loaded with state-of-the-art innovations that can make the most of every moment for users.   It also stated that the new flagship […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica