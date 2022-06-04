KAP Film and Television Academy graduates first set of trainees

The first set of trainees and certified affiliates of the School of Cinematic Arts (SCA) at the University of Southern California (USC) from Kunle Afolayan Production (KAP) Film and Television Academy has graduated. Founded by award-winning filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, the KAP Academy, in partnership with USC and content streaming giant, Netflix, has executed the programme in post-production – the first in a series of training workshops in Africa. Toye Peter, Ifeanyi Passion, Todumu Adegoke, Adesuwa Omon, Ugbede Peter, Oyinbra Fegha, Emeka Egbueui, Unyime Patrick, Temitope Folarin and Candace John-Jumbo were awarded a diploma in post-production editing (Picture Cropping, Editing and Sound Design).

The convocation which held at KAP Hub, Ikeja, Lagos, had in attendance notable personalities that include Tunde Kelani; Mr. Mahmood Ali-Balogun; Joke Silva; Professor Duro Oni; Executive Director, Urban Vision Limited, Tola Odunsi; and Babatunde Adewale. Speaking at the event, Afolayan said he is optimistic that the Nigerian film industry is about to witness a turnaround with professionals who will take the film industry to higher heights. The Academy stated that the graduates are film editors with previous experience who now have a global professional mindset.

