Kara/Long Bridge gridlock: Lagos CP deploys personnel to clear traffic

…sends 20 traffic surveillance motorcycles to axis

Taiwo Jimoh

In order to decongest the traffic gridlock around the Kara-Long Bridge stretch of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Lagos State Police Command has deployed Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and a Taskforce to the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, personally visited and monitored the clearing of obstructions responsible for the heavy gridlock along that stretch of the expressway on Monday.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement Monday said Odumosu decided to “liberate” the expressway from traders who have turned the axis and route into a market where rams and other sallah items are being sold.

Adejobi said the heavy presence of traders along the expressway has contributed to the continuous gridlock which could trigger security risks in both states, Lagos and Ogun, if not timely checked.

He said: “The police boss has taken the bull by the horns as he ordered the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State, a Chief Supritendent of Police, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and Taskforce, Lagos State, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Sola Jejeloye to detail some of their men and patrol vans at the axis in order to complement the efforts of the Ogun State Police Command in sanitising the area.

“He assured the general public, especially road users along the axis, of adequate traffic management and security of lives and property during and after the Eid-El Kabir celebration.”

Odumosu, was accompanied to the area by the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State, Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, the Officer in charge, Lagos State Traffic Division, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Titi Oriyomi, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi and others.

