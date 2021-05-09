Karate not part of any stakeholder’s decision –Agara

The Karate Federation of Nigeria had distanced itself from the Communique reportedly issued by a group claiming to represent the 30 Sports Federation in Nigeria.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee, His Excellency Silas Agara, in a letter signed by the Secretary General of the KFN, Maikano Adamu, had condemned the move and that the Karate Federation of Nigeria is not part of any Communique what so ever.

He further stated that KFN is in support of the Sports Ministry’s Government Policy in moving Sports forward in the country.

KFN is not among those that signed the communique.

He further called on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the present administration under the Leadership of the Minister, Sunday Dare, to create the enabling environment for sustainable Sports Development in Nigeria.

He therefore calls on patriotic Nigerians, Philanthropists and Sports loving Stakeholders to avail themselves in the next election for the new Boards later in the year in line with the Government Code of Governance.

KFN joined some other federations that had distanced themselves from the purported communique signed by the group.

It would be recalled that President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Barrister, Francis Orbih, the president of the Nigerian Golf Federation, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and Daniel Igali, the president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, were the first to deny the communique on behalf of other presidents

