Body & Soul

Karine Jean-Pierre: America’s 1st black woman White House Press Secretary

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi Comment(0)

The United States’ President, Joe Biden, on Thursday, announced Karine Jean-Pierre as the White House Press Secretary. With the appointment, Jean-Pierre made history as the first Black woman to hold the post. Jean-Pierre, 44-year-old daughter of Haitian immigrants, will replace Jen Psaki, who was originally expected to serve for only the first year of Biden’s term.

 

New COVID-19 variants and the war in Ukraine kept her in the job for several months beyond that self-imposed limit. Biden, in a statement from the White House, said: “ Jill and I had known and respected Jean-Pierre a long time and she would be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration. “She is not only bringing the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration,’’ he said.

 

The U.S. leader thanked the outgoing press secretary, Psaki, who according to him, had set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room. “I want to say thank you to Psaki for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humour while doing so.

 

“I thank her and wish her the very best as she moves forward,” he said.

 

Jean-Pierre is currently the Principal Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President. She is a long-time advisor to President Biden, having served in senior communication and political roles in the Biden Administration, the Biden campaign, and to then-Vice President Biden in the Obama Administration.

 

Prior to her role on the campaign, she served as Chief Public Affairs Officer for MoveOn.org and an NBC and MSNBC Political Analyst. Jean-Pierre served as Regional Political Director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama-Biden administration and as Deputy Battleground States Director for President Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.

 

Previously, she worked at the Center for Community and Corporate Ethics, pushing major companies to change their business practices, and is a published author. Born in Martinique and raised in New York, Jean-Pierre is a graduate of Columbia University.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Christmas celebration: Esther Ajayi puts smiles on peoples’ faces

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, founder of the Love of Christ of Generation (C & S) Church, London, ranks among the biggest philanthropists that ever come out of Africa.   Her act of giving has fetched this founder of Esther Ajayi’s Foundation unprecedented prominence in a short time and applause never ceased to sound at […]
Body & Soul

Mo Abudu: Rising for recognition around the world

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

She recently had her rise to fame with her Ebony brand attached to the prestigious Harvard University as a course of study.   She has been blushing with that recognition for weeks. Of course, it is an achievement worthy of showcasing, especially in a society women need to do more to be believed.   The […]
Body & Soul

Writing my memoirs was an emotional roller coaster –Onyeka Onwenu

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Nigeria’s legendary singer, Onyeka Onwenu is known to set enviable records in every sector her talent and passion drives her to. Added to her list of careers, as a famous singer, broadcaster, an actor, rights activist and politician, she has recently added another feather as an author. On Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1, 2020, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica