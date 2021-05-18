Karl Kumm Varsity VC, principal officers tasked on efficiency

The authorities on the newly established Karl Kumm University, Vom in Plateau State, owned by the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) have named a Professor at the Political Science Department of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Prof. Nanven Audu Gambo the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the private university.

Karl Kumm University was approved by the Federal Government and a provincial operational license was issued in April, 2021 after over 20 years under construction.

However, the Search for a pioneer Vice-Chancellor was said to have begun last year, leading to the appointment of Prof. Gambo out of over 20 candidates that jostled for the position.

His appointment was announced in Jos by the Chairman Board of Trustees of the university, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). Similarly, the appointments of other principal officers of the university were also announced at a joint sitting of the University’s Board of Trustees and the Governing Board held at the university Senate Chambers by Prof. Bogoro.

The Principal Officers are Dr. Kim Daniel Dung as the University Registrar; Mr. Sokyes Promise (Bursar) and Prof. John Mowap, who was named the Director Academic Planning.

Bogoro, who challenged the principal officers to give their best to the growth of the budding institution, also urged them to bring their wealth and cognate experience to bear on the development and growth of the university, and to make it a reference point.

He, therefore, expressed optimism that the pioneer students would resume in September this year, when the university will commence academic activities.

Like this: Like Loading...