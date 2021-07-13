Karmo inferno, another tragedy for recuperating traders

Last week, the major market in Karmo, one of the most densely populated low income communities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ), was gutted by fire. CALEB ONWE reports

The Karmo market is very popular among residents of Abuja. It is a hub for assorted food stuffs, fairly used clothes and shoes.

Although, a daily market, it is usually over crowded on Tuesdays, when merchants from across several states bring different types of goods to the market.

The market, located on the outskirt of the city, attracts both the rich and poor due to the considerably cheap prices of goods and commodities.

The market, had for years, remained very deficient in terms of structural development due to conflicting interests. The dominance of makeshift shops in it had also remains an example of how not to organise a modern market.

The cause of the latest fire has remained unknown, but the traders’ claim that over N300 million worth of goods and properties were consumed by the inferno. The fire incident was described as one tragedy too many, having occurred when the victims who suffered a similar fate a few years ago, had barely recovered from their losses.

Inside Abuja gathered that the fire which started around 8:00pm on Tuesday last week was said to have razed down over 100 shops, before the arrival of the fire fighters.

Chairman, Karmo Traders Association, Makata Sylvanus, said the devastated traders were yet to recover from the losses of the last fire incident which occurred three years ago.

According to him, the market had been abandoned in the sorry state for a long time, because the traders took both the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the judgement favoured the traders.

Sylvanus, who said he lost about N5 million worth of goods in his burnt shop, also alleged that the market may have been abandoned without befitting structures, because of the unsettled court issue, which made both AMAC and FCTA stay away from coming to collect revenue from the market.

“I was called around 8pm yesterday that there was fire in the market, immediately I called some relevant agencies. Before I could arrive, the fire service was fighting to quench the fire. We lost over N300 million because the affected area is the heart of the market,” he said.

It was also learnt that the structural development of the market was neglected probably because the traders had been in a protracted legal battle with the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over the status of the market.

The traders said they dragged the two tiers of government to court in 2006 to explain why their shops were demolished then, after it was duly allocated to them, without compensation.

Inside Abuja gathered that this legal battle was won by the traders, and as a result, no government agency has approached the traders for revenue collection since 2018.

Investigation showed that neither of the two tiers of government has appealed the judgement of the court, nor obeyed the court order, directing that the market be built to an acceptable standard and compensation paid to the traders for damages suffered during the demolition in 2006.

He added: “In 2006 the market was destroyed by FCTA after allocating it to traders and we made efforts to get justice.

The then government agreed that traders should be compensated, but nothing was done. Sylvanus said: “We went to court in 2011 and in 2018 court gave judgement in our favour. The court said we should be compensated and the market rebuilt.

Till this time, nothing has been done.” One of the victims, Kingsley Mba, who said he lost his two kitchen utensils’ shops to the fire, also corroborated the report that traders have not paid revenue to any agency since the court judgement.

He alleged that the AMAC Chairman, Abdullahi Candido, was even in support that traders should not pay any revenue until the market is built to acceptable standard.

Mba said: “I sell kitchen utensils in the two shops that were burnt. When we wrote to AMAC Chairman to rebuild the market as ordered by the court, he advised us to collaborate with the indigene , he also supported that we should not pay any form of revenue, until the market is put in a proper shape.”

Theophilous Arua said he lost three shops and a warehouse, with cosmetics products worth N10 million in the fire incident.

Raymond Ajaeze, with tearful eyes, disclosed that he lost one shop to the inferno which occurred few years ago, and lost two to the latest incident. He said these experiences have been devastating.

According to him, when his warehouse loaded with assorted wines and beverages were looted by hoodlums during the fire. Ajaeze said: “I lost three shops of wine, fruit juice and soft drinks to the fire.

The three shops are not less than N15 million. I also lost my parking store to looters who broke into it while the fire was on. “If the parking store was not looted, it would have been very easy to start all over.”

