Karmo Market inferno: We lost over N300m – Traders

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

As traders at the Karmo Market grapple with grief and pains, following the late night fire that gutted the market, the victims have said they lost over N300 million worth of goods in the disaster.

The fire, which cause was yet to be ascertained, reportedly started around 8pm on Tuesday and had razed over 100 makeshift shops, before the arrival of the fire fighters.

Chairman of Karmo Traders’ Association, Makata Silvanus, said the devasted traders were yet to recover from the loses of the last fire incident three years ago.

According to him, the market had been abandoned in the sorry state for a long time, because the traders took both the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the judgement favoured the traders.

