KAROTA boss in court for allegedly issuing fake tracker to tricycle operators

The Managing Director, Kano Road Traffick Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba Dan’agundi has been dragged to court by commercial tricycle operators for allegedly selling fake tracker devices to them.
The MD was dragged to the court on a two-count charge bordering on breach and cheating, contravening section section 311 and 320 of the penal code of Kano State.
The complainants, through their lawyer, Abba Hikima, filed a suit at a Magistrate Court, sitting at Gidan Murtala, claiming that the MD had issued a sticker to them as a tracker instead of a digital device he earlier promised.
The tricycle operators also complained that the agency had ordered them to pay the sum of N9,500 each for issuance of the tracker, a device that would be used to monitor their movement in the state.
They added that after they paid the amount, the agency had extorted some monies from them and promised to procure the device for them to mount on their machines, but to their dismay, they were given a ‘mere’ sticker instead of a device.
They further complained to the court that even the said sticker was not issued to them in due course until when it was about to expire.
After receiving the complain, the court summoned Dan’agundi for hearing, but he only attended the proceeding through his lawyer.

