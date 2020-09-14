News

KAROTA lauds Simba TVS’ tricycles as new workshop opens

Kano State Road Traffic Authority (KAROTA) has expressed satisfaction with the quality of Simba TVS brand of tricycles, saying the products were road worthy and bound to return profits to commercial drivers. K

 

AROTA’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Ibrahim Bala made the remarks at the unveiling of an additional TVS workshop located at Hadejia Road, Kano.

 

Bala said that as an automotive engineer, he was in the best position to assess and affirm that TVS tricycles were durable and good for commercial purposes.

 

“As an automotive engineer, I know the best of engines of any kind’, he stated adding that the TVS brand of tricycles enabled their owners to grow their businesses, he said.

 

 

He, however, appealed to the youths in the state and the general public to make use of TVS tricycles given the strength and the quality of the brand. Also at the well-attended occasion, the Simba TVS team, who engaged with dealers and customers as well as Kano State government, officials reiterated their commitment to service superiority as a key focus.

 

The team Business Head, Mahendra Pratap said ”the opening of our new workshop in Kano is further testimony to our commitment to supporting the nationwide availability of service centres, which is driven by our desire to support our customers across the length and breadth of the country.”

