Karounwi Oladapo: Nigeria can’t afford to have another septuagenarian president

Hon. Karounwi Oladapo was a Deputy Speaker in Ekiti State House of Assembly between 1999 and 2003, and now the spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the South West. He spoke with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU on sundry matters. Excerpts…

The setting up of a caretaker committee to replace the Adams Oshiomhole leadership at the national level, had been eliciting reactions from different quarters. Do you think all is well with your party?

There is nothing wrong with the party. Politics is about contest, conflicts of interest, contestation of ideas and tendencies. That’s why we have camps and groups within political parties. As long as a political party does not have split structure by way of having parallel ward, local government or state executives, there is nothing wrong. Politics is a vehicle to get to governance, it loses its essence when everything is calm. Politics is volatile, it’s a competitive game, nothing is strange in what we are witnessing, it’s strange to those people who are not politicians. Politics is a struggle. Ask any politician what is happening, he will tell you that it is normal, except those in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who might want to be mischievous, make mountains out of molehills. Whereas in their own political party, how united, cohesive are they? Setting up of caretaker committee in this regard is the best thing the president can do as the leader of the party.

Some people have been speculating that Governor Kayode Fayemi belongs to the winning group while the APC’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is in the loser’s group. Isn’t that a pointer to the crisis?

We are in a democracy, people are entitled to different opinions and one of the benefits of democracy is participatory. Freedom of people to express their opinions, freedom to express speech without hindrance, and there will always be divergent opinions. Many people, including the electorate and the media, have spoken for or against it, having winners and losers. All of them are entitled to their opinions. It’s no loser, no gainer, even the best intention will always meet with divergent opinions. The purported camps people are talking about have one thing in common, that APC must remain a very united , virile. The leaders, whether they have ambition or not, believe that the party must be strong for anybody to stand on it.

But it was alleged that Fayemi is playing anti-Tinubu role to realise his own ambition. Isn’t that true?

Some people are so ignorant, I said earlier that opinion is free. It’s only facts that are sacred and evidence makes fact. These are speculations and expression of sentiments, that somebody is betraying somebody.

Isn’t it true that the composition of the committee is an attempt to shoot Tinubu in the leg? All these are sentiments, that is the truth about it. How has Fayemi betrayed Tinubu?

Has Fayemi told anybody he’s contesting for President. I am one of the trusted allies of Fayemi. I speak for the party in the South West, I challenge people, even I do tell my friends and colleagues to come out and give me evidence where Fayemi said he is contesting for President. Till today, nobody has been able to tell me, but all I have been hearing from them is the body language. Is it a statement of fact to base opinion on body language? What you see in a body language might be seen differently by another person. Fayemi is building bridges across all the leaders of the party, so that the party could be cohesive and strong enough, that is the body language we understand, which is different from the body language some people would understand. I challenge anybody to come out today and say Fayemi discuss 2023 Presidency with him even the flimsiest evidence. There has not been a n y b o d y, because he never d i s – cussed w i t h a n y – body. But I person ally believe that Fayemi would make the best President in Nigeria, even if it is zoned to the South West. Fayemi represents the face of a new generation in Nigeria. How can we continue to be having septuagenarians ruling Nigeria? President Muhammadu Buhari is too old to be president, but he got there because he has maintained character and integrity over the years, and Nigerians trust him.

If he is too old, why did your party present him as the candidate?

President Buhari is there on trust, but on account of age, he is too old to be president. So, after Buhari, Nigerians cannot afford another septuagenarian to come on board. Generational shift of leadership must come in 2023. I, as one of the advocate of generational shift of leadership in Nigeria, will pray that Fayemi shows interest and if he doesn’t, I will mobilise Nigeria to beg him to show interest at the appropriate time.

Some aggrieved party leaders in Ekiti accused Fayemi of dictatorship. Some of them even scaled through a suspension order, said to have been directed by the governor. Instead, they received votes of confidence in their wards. How are you managing the crisis?

In politics, everybody cannot all be united at any point in time. It is expected. When a politician betrays his party, a cause or his people, the party members won’t have confidence in such politician again, and he’s trying to rest on the betrayed platform while the betrayed platform rejected him; the politician would be crying, ranting and singing. That’s the scenario.

Are you saying those aggrieved leaders betrayed the party?

The governor does not even know that they exist, they betrayed the party. When you betray the party, the party will set you aside. It is like when the former governor, Segun Oni was in APC, was he not successfully suspended? It was in February last year, it happened in the party. For almost one year, he remained there, he was not recalled. Who is bigger than the party? Even the ex-APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole was suspended in his ward. Who among these people is up to Oshiomhole? When you are in this business,you must maintain a decorum, be civilised and disciplined, you must be loyal and committed to the party and leadership.

Isn’t the fact that APC leaders like Senator Babafemi Ojudu and Dr. Wole Oluyede received votes of confidence, a clear indication that Fayemi has lost touch with grassroots politics?

The APC Constitution says any member can be suspended at any level of the organ of the party. An APC member can be suspended from the party at the ward level, local government or state. A member can also be suspended by the national body. Suspension can come from any level; ward, local government, state and national. If your ward says you have not done anything, there is no problem, but if a larger organ like local government felt you have done something wrong, you can be suspended. Does the APC Constitution give qualification to suspension? If you are suspended by any of the organs, you remain suspended.

There is an allegation that the suspension order came from the governor. Why was he teleguiding the party?

Where is the order? Let them establish that. These are party leaders who would not come home, they wont contribute to the party. A politician who came out to contest and got less than 16 votes in his ward, a ward that has 26 delegates, so how popular are those kind of people? They were only seeking attention. Party structure in Ekiti is so intact, the party is well and running. They have been forgotten, they are in the fridge, they have no influence in the structure, they have lost touch with formation of the party

Don’t you feel that the crisis can jeopardise the success of APC in Ekiti in 2022 and also at the national level in 2023?

It is only if these set of people remain in the party that success could be jeopardised. When you have moles and fifth columnists in your midst, no matter how strong, you are, the moles would be feeding opponents information about you. But the moment you successfully block the moles outside of your structure, outside of the inward and downward of information and activities of the party, you have succeeded in preparing for the future. Ekiti APC has succeeded; we caught them, we pre-empted them, we were proactive, we clipped their wings before they were able to destroy the party.

Is it not possible to bring them together in the interest of the party?

In a political party, if one person leaves, 10 other persons would come, because there are some people out there who would want to join the party, but may be thinking of one person who they believe would prevent them from rising if they joined. So, if the person leaves the party today, those people would gladly join the party and be committed because their obstacles have gone. Some people refused to join the party because these set of people are there. For example,when Engineer Segun Oni was in the party, there is a man called Aladegbami , very strong in Ifaki Ekiti, Segun Oni’s home town. He was the immediate past chairman of Ido Osi Local Government, the man never considered APC to be of any interest to him. There is one Honourable Lanre Fayemi, a PDP member, also from Ifaki, the first minority leader of the House , in 1999-2003 when I was the deputy speaker of the House of Assembly, he never thought of joining APC. But the moment Segun Oni left the APC Ifaki ward 2, they knew if Oni is in APC, he would overshadow them. Immediately Oni was suspended, they knew that the coast was clear. Today, both of them have joined APC, so we lost one to gain two. Sometimes politicians are overrated as former this, ex-that, whereas politics is about the people.

But these people you mentioned are not as popular as Oni?

Engineer Oni joined our party in 2014, before the gubernatorial election, he lost virtually all the polling booths in Ifaki.

But when he joined then, APC considered Oni an asset?

It is the result that come out of your polling booths and your work at election that determine your strength in politics, it’s not the name. Politicians expire like drugs, when you say someone is a former governor, you still need to investigate the number of followers he commands.

Has he become an expired politician?

If a former governor joined a party, he needs to still be strong. Look at Otunba Niyi Adebayo from Iyin Ekiti, since he has been in politics, he has never lost that ward, even in 2003, when Ayo Fayose uprooted us, Adebayo still delivered, the only honourable member AD had in the House was from Iyin Ekiti. In 2014, when former ex-Governor Fayose was saying 16-0, Adebayo still delivered. Since Fayemi joined politics, he has never lost Isan Ekiti ward, no matter the situation. Fayose has never lost Afao ward. In 2014, Oni lost both wards and pooling booths and in 2019 presidential election that APC was in government at the federal level, everybody delivered. Oni still lost the two wards in Ifaki, its not about name, but the result. Is it the votes in my town that would determine Oni’s popularity?

Are you aggrieved that Oshiomhole is no longer the APC chairman? How can I be aggrieved?

I am not. He almost ran our party aground, he didn’t obey the rules of the party. I love him personally, very brilliant, sound and intellectually okay. I love listening to him, because there is no way he would talk that I would not learn, he is one of my role models, intellectually. But you must play by the rules. The difference between human and animal kingdom is that in animal kingdom, there is no rule, no law, that’s why one animal can kill another and nothing would happen. We have laws, guidelines, that’s what separate human beings from animals in the jungle. Every society is guided by principle. APC has its constitution, so, a leader must lead according to the rules. If you do things according to agreed rules which is party’s constitution, there would be no crisis. Everything had been structured; when you set the rule aside and you are ruling with your own rules, that is impunity. The system will no longer be equilibrium. Oshiomhole deviated in his administration of the party, he deviated from the constitution of the party, that is why we have problems. He was driving the party into the precipice. I was one of those that prayed that God should rescue the party, he never allowed organs of our party to function. The National Executive Committee (NEC), the highest decision making organ of the APC should meet every quarter, but to call that meeting is the duty of the national chairman. The minimum NEC should meet is four times in a year. In two years, it would be eight times, but during Oshiomhole’s two-year administration, NEC met twice, that’s a flagrant disobedience of the constitution.

Are you confident that Buhari’s performance would give APC victory in 2023?

Buhari has done well, he has taken Nigeria out of the woods, he is taking us gradually to the Promise Land. We were no longer where we used to be as a country, although we haven’t got to where we ought to be. Definitely, we are not where we were, we are making steady progress. The greatest problem we have was with our past leaders during the 16 years of PDP; common wealth spillage, corruption was the order of the day, no railway, every sector of the economy collapsed, no means of transportation anywhere, no roads, the airports were comatose. Every month, there were planes crashing and collapsing, but today, it is different. Many people who work in Abuja are living in Kaduna now because of the railway service. We are witnessing train service between Lagos and Ibadan, that is about to be commissioned. There is no part of this country that construction of major roads are not going on. There are social investments people are benefitting, that is why Buhari and APC will always win election. Those who receive grant at the end of the month by way of social scheme, elderly money, etc, they know that their lives have been made better. On monthly basis, they receive lifeline from government .

Are you not afraid that PDP is restrategising to take over at the state and feceral levels?

PDP only knows how to win election on social media, but the electorate know the positive impact of Buhari’s administration in their lives. Buhari touched people’s lives, that’s why Nigerians have determined that this government must continue. Many graduates are beneficiaries of social investment programmes of the Buhari administration. When the PDP government in Ekiti was owing workers salaries, many graduates in the state were benefitting from the National Social Investment Programme of President Buhari. N30, 000 for unemployed graduates, some of them collected it for two years, saved the money and started private businesses. A lot of them are self employed now, and no longer looking for jobs. You can imagine how many youths would be roaming the street assuming there were no such programmes. If it is about touching the lives of the people, Buhari has done that, that is the difference between PDP and APC. PDP is a capitalist party, masses-oriented programme is not in their agenda. APC is progressives which makes it pro masses. Think about education and health services, it is not about making noise, let election comes tomorrow. You need to even hear the comments of apolitical people like professors Wole Soyinka and Akin Oyebode. Listen to their analysis on APC government, they stated weakness of the Buhari’s administration and however said PDP can never be an alternative to APC. The two political parties have been tested. Until Nigeria see an alternative political party that can be credible, in 2023, there is still no alternative out there. We would still not rest, we would improve on what we have done to inspire more trust from Nigeria to get APC bonded with Nigerians in order to prove we can do better.

