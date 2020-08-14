Kashamu: Passage of a man loved by his people

The death of Senator Buruji Kashamu last Saturday may have badly hit the depth of politics and philanthropy in Ogun State. WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the life and times of a man widely referred to as the ‘Authority’ in political circle

Senator Buruji Kashamu’s huge physical frame captured all about him. Just as his outlook heralded, he had a huge reputation which, like every mortal, was torn between good and bad, depending on the divide the assessor belongs to. He was fearless, courageous, gritty and loyal to any cause or personality he believed in and he had the penchant of carrying his loyalists along regardless of the opposition against his stance.

Buried on Sunday, August 8, after his passage to the great beyond the previous day, Senator Kashamu, who became another high-profile victim of the global pandemic, COVID- 19, stood tall in death as the masses trooped out, ignored the circumstances of his death, itching to catch the last glimpse of their hero.

They cried, wailed and climbed rooftops to pay their last respect to the man who represented Ogun East senatorial district between 2015 and 2019. Kashamu was also the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun State at the last general election. If permitted, the people would have conducted the internment by themselves. On the streets of Ijebu Igbo, the people mourned and wailed uncontrollably at the sight of the man who literally turned the fortunes of many indigent families around and comfortably identified with them despite his stupendous wealth. During his sojourn on earth that ended at 62, he was a controversial public figure and represents many things to different people. To some, he was a disruptor who was only after his interest not minding whose ox was gored, but to others, he was the next big thing after midnight rain.

They averred that Kashamu was a very simple man but has a grossly misunderstood persona. Rightly or wrongly, he was the brain box behind Senator Ali Modu- Sheriff ’s push for the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2016. Though his stance appeared unpopular especially in the South-West where the majority aligned with the party’s former caretaker chairman, Ahmed Maikafi, the former senator however, kept at it his position until the Supreme Court gave the final arbitration.

He learned life on the street and he was never ashamed to share his humble beginning. His streetwise experience, perhaps, dovetailed into his mastery of contents in every profession. His perspectives and insights on issues are usually profound even when those interventions were still at their crude forms. He knew his game and applied all resources needed to bring it to fruition. His stamina for battles was incomprehensible and he had a penchant for becoming the last man standing even in other people’s battles.

For him, he liked to save and fight for the underdogs with his resources and energy. No doubt, like every human, he had his excesses, but if anything must be said of Buruji Kashamu whose last remains were buried in his home town of Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, on Sunday, August 9, it is that he was deeply loved by the common people within and outside his state. By dint of his tenacity, he became the de facto leader of the PDP in his native Ogun State despite the presence of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former president in the same state. In fact, Obasanjo quit the then ruling party in 2014 on the account of Kashamu’s towering image.

In a letter to the then national chairman of the party, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, the former president tied his exit from the party to Kashamu, saying: “I cannot and I will not subscribe to a wanted habitual criminal being installed as my zonal leader in the party; a criminal for whom extradition has been requested by the US government.” But in his response then to Obasanjo, the late Kashamu said, “I have become the target of Obasanjo’s wicked campaign of calumny and blackmail is his perceived loss of political relevance in Ogun State and the South West.

In his usual hypocritical manner, he talked about not being able to work with me because of his principles and decency. But the questions Nigerians should ask him are: where were these principles when he used me to fight Gbenga Daniel? Where was his self-righteousness when I took the party structure from Daniel and handed it to Obasanjo?” Perhaps, the eight-year animosity with Kashamu never left Obasanjo and he unveiled this few hours after the demise of the former Ogun East senator. Former President Obasanjo had, in a message titled, “Letter of Condolence,” alleged that Kashamu used the instruments of law and politics to evade justice. “The life and history of the departed have lessons for those of us on this side of the veil. Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashamu) in his lifetime used the manoeuvre of law and politics to escape from facing justice on the alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical manoeuver could stop the cold hand of death when the creator of all of us decides that the time is up,” he said while praying that Allah forgives Kashamu’s sins. For those amiss on why the deep cry and wailings about the demise of the man seen to be controversial in some quarters, the reasons are not far-fetched.

Up until his demise, Kashamu enjoyed giving opportunities to people especially the poor and economic disadvantaged folks. He was kind-hearted, humorous, courageous and creative. Though he wasn’t a degree holder, he can only be underrated at the person’s peril. He possessed an extraordi-nary and immense native intelligence that competed with professorial certifications. Famed for his generosity, Kashamu was a large-hearted politician and philanthropist who touched many lives especially the indigents from his Ijebu-Igbo country home.

His established Omo Ilu Foundation provided support and succour for the poor and sponsored community development projects. In politics, the Foundation also has a vast, grassroots political network, across the South-West. Although his illustrious political sojourn was blighted by issues of extradition request over his role in a 1998 heroin case in the United States, it is believed, however, that the truth about the drug-related indictment may have gone to the grave with Kashamu. Speaking glowingly of the deceased, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who attended the burial, stated that the passing of Senator Kashamu caused deep pain and grief that words could not capture. “His demise further diminishes the tribe of my close political associates.

He was a large-hearted politician and courageous fighter for whatever cause he believed in. He was not just a loving personality, a generous giver and someone who lived for others, he was to many a beacon of hope of a better tomorrow. This painful exit is much more than the end of an individual. “Distinguished Senator Kashamu was a phenomenon, he was faithful to his principles and convictions and even his critics would attest to his tenacity of purpose. Posterity will accord him his due recognition for his legacies of service and forthrightness.

He was a worthy Ambassador of Ogun State,” read the Governor’s statement. On his part, former governor Gbenga Daniel, said he picked a timeless lesson of how transient life can be from the death of Senator Kashamu. Daniel said he was glad that despite all years of political disagreements, conflicts and turbulence, by the hands of providence he found the opportunity of forgiving and making up with him before his untimely death. Born in 1958, Kashamu who was the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on States and Local Government and founder of Western Lotto Limited, one of Nigeria’s lottery operators, started his education at Ansarudeen Primary School, Ijebu Igbo and left in 1972 to complete his primary school education at St. John Modern School, Lagos.

He then attended evening classes at Igbobi College while working as a licensing agent. He later went to London where he took courses in Business Management at Pitman College, London. He was awarded an honorary PhD by the unaccredited, diploma-mill Cambridge Graduate University, located in Massachusetts, at a privately organised ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria. Certainly, there is a time and a season for all men and Kashamu has played his part. But if anything must be said about him, it is that he was deeply loved by the people who saw a part of them in him.

