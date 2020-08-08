Kashamu’s death: Obasanjo, Abiodun react

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State Saturday reacted to the death of Senator Buruji Kashamu, describing it as “sad”.

In separate statements, both the former president and the governor prayed God to grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Obasanjo, in a condolence letter addressed to the governor, a copy of which was made available to reporters by his Special Assistant Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, said the incident had lessons for the people.

He said: “The life and history of the departed have lessons for those of all us on this side of the veil. Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashmu) in his lifetime used the manoeuvre of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical manoeuvre could stop the cold hand of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up.”

On his part, Abiodun, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said Kashamu’s passing was “one death too many and a devastating blow to the nation’s political family generally.”

The governor added that posterity will accord the late politician his due recognition “for his legacies of service and forthrightness.”

He said: “I received the sad news of the passing of Senator Buruji Kashamu today, 8 August, 2020, with a deep pain and grief that words cannot capture. On behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Ogun State, I convey our deepest condolences.

“His demise further diminishes the tribe of my close political associates. He was a large-hearted politician and courageous fighter for whatever cause he believed in.

“He was not just a loving personality, a generous giver and someone who lived for others; he was to many a beacon of hope of a better tomorrow. This painful exit is much more than the end of an individual.

“Distinguished Senator Kashamu was a phenomenon, he was faithful to his principles and convictions and even his critics would attest to his tenacity of purpose.

“Our brother and friend was a consummate politician and patriot who will be sorely missed within and outside Ogun State for his larger than life disposition.

“Posterity will accord him his due recognition for his legacies of service and forthrightness. He was a worthy Ambassador of Ogun State.”

