Kaspersky: Malware attacks in Nigeria, others hit 85 million in H1

Research highlights that malware is rife across Africa with various countries exhibiting strong growth in all malware types in the first half of 2021, when compared to the same period last year.

This is a five per cent increase in the region, as cybercriminals and hackers continue to focus on African countries considering digital transformation advancements and the increase in remote working resulting from COVID-19.

Overall, four countries account for 85 million attacks, with South Africa being the most targeted (32 million attacks), followed by Kenya (28.3 million), Nigeria (16.7 million) and Ethiopia (8 million). All countries but Kenya saw the relative growth of all malware attacks.

Ethiopia and Nigeria have seen an increase of 20 per cent and 23 per cent respectively and South Africa an increase of 14 per cent, while Kenya’s number of attacks decreased by 13 per cent.

“Even though the scourge of malware has always been of concern, the past 12 months have highlighted how hackers are refocusing their efforts to compromise consumer and corporate systems and gain access to critical data and information.

“Given the growth of digital transformation across Africa since last year, the continent has become an attractive target for those looking to exploit a lack of user education and cybersecurity understanding.

This has contributed to the large number of personal devices still not having any form of cybersecurity software installed,” says Bethwel Opil, Enterprise Sales Manager at Kaspersky in Africa.

“Malware can get onto a device in several ways. For example, clicking on an infected link or advert, opening an attachment in a spam email, or downloading a compromised app.

This means proactive malware protection is essential to safeguard individual users and corporates against these threats,” adds Opil. Last month, Kaspersky had released a report that Nigeria recorded a 32 per cent increase in attacks on financial/banking trojans as part of the malware families released in the second quarter of the year.

The report said: “In South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, Kaspersky’s research has identified the top malware families as ransomware, financial/banking trojans, and crypto-miner malware.

“When comparing Q1’21 with Q2’21, Kaspersky saw a 24 per cent increase in ransomware in Q2’21 in South Africa, as well as an increase of 14 per cebt in crypto-miner malware. “In Kenya and Nigeria, Kaspersky saw a large increase in financial/banking trojans in Q2’21 when compared to the figures for Q1’21 – a 59 per cent increase in Kenya and a 32 per cent increase in Nigeria.”

The researchers warned that although Africa is not necessarily considered a focus area for the more sophisticated types of cybercriminal activity such as targeted attacks or advanced persistent threats (APTs), the continent was certainly not immune to these or other types of cyber risks.

“When looking at the general cyberthreat landscape as it impacts consumers and businesses, Kaspersky research shows that in 2020, worldwide, approximately 10 per cent of computers experienced at least one malware attack.

Interestingly, in some African countries, including South Africa, the figure was only slightly under the global 10 per cent average, making the African region comparable to that of North America or Europe in terms of cyberattacks.

“On some parts of the continent, in countries like Liberia Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco as examples, Kaspersky has seen a slightly higher rate, while other parts show a lower rate – a five per cent or six per cent average.

For the first quarter of 2021, the figures are only slightly lower than 10 per cent, both in relative and absolute terms.

“Generally speaking, and based on our research, Africa has the same hit rate as we would see for other parts of the globe when it comes to cyberattacks and activity

Like this: Like Loading...