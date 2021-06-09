News

KASU locks out undergraduates, as tension mounts over fees increment

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The management of the Kaduna State University (KASU) on Tuesday announced the indefinite suspension of academic activities for undergraduate programmes in the institution. This is coming as tension continued to mount on the state government and the school management following the increment of the registration fees for the students.

Recently, the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced an increase in the tuition fees in all state-owned higher institutions across the state. The breakdown of the new fees shows that fresh undergraduates in the state university will be paying between N150,000 and N400,000 as against the initial N27,000 to N38,000, depending on their course of study. The students have taken their protest to the Kaduna State Government House and the state House of Assembly in their pursuit for the reversal of the new fees. But the statement signed by the KASU’s Registrar (Academics), Mr. Samuel Swanta Manshop, announced the suspension of academic activities for the concerned students, even though the reason for the decision was not made public.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Aregbesola to Akeredolu: I’ve nothing personal against you

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

…LASTMA GM clears air over forfeiture rumor on TMB   The immediate past Governor of the State of Osun and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has revealed that he has nothing personal against Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State. According to Aregbesola on Monday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, a lot had occurred between […]
News

Ariseplay goes live around the world

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On March 14, stereotypes will be challenged! Africa’s leading media and luxury brand, ARISE MEDIA GROUP, will introduce the world to a new streaming service right out of the heart of Africa… its name is ARISEPLAY. With the backing of an ongoing $100,000,000 (one hundred million USD) seed funding being raised through venture capital firms, […]
News

NLC kicks against 6% stamp duty on tenancy, lease agreements

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned and rejected Federal Government’s 6% stamp duty on tenancy and lease agreements to be effected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, lamented that the new financial burden was coming at a time when the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica