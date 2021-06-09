KASU locks out undergraduates, as tension mounts over fees increment

The management of the Kaduna State University (KASU) on Tuesday announced the indefinite suspension of academic activities for undergraduate programmes in the institution. This is coming as tension continued to mount on the state government and the school management following the increment of the registration fees for the students.

Recently, the administration of Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced an increase in the tuition fees in all state-owned higher institutions across the state. The breakdown of the new fees shows that fresh undergraduates in the state university will be paying between N150,000 and N400,000 as against the initial N27,000 to N38,000, depending on their course of study. The students have taken their protest to the Kaduna State Government House and the state House of Assembly in their pursuit for the reversal of the new fees. But the statement signed by the KASU’s Registrar (Academics), Mr. Samuel Swanta Manshop, announced the suspension of academic activities for the concerned students, even though the reason for the decision was not made public.

