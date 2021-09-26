KASU’s received 10bn for development of permanent site – Vice Chancellor 

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

The Kaduna State University (KASU) has so far received the sum of N10 billion from the state government for the development of its permanent site.

This is coming as the university also disclosed that it had received N3 billion Zonal Intervention grant from TETFund for the development of the institution.

Speaking on Saturday during the 4th combined convocation ceremony of the University, Vice Chancellor, Muhammad Tanko, commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the approval of the funds for the development of the permanent site of the university.

9,665 students graduated including 5,984 three sets of undergraduates and 3, 678 for postgraduate students as well as three PhD students.

The Vice Chancellor said: “I remember we pleaded for a permanent site, today, I will like to thank His Excellency for not only allocating the site but also dedicating more than N10 billion for the development of the site.

“In collaboration with the Kaduna Investment and Promotions Agency (KADIPA), we have developed Private Public Partnership (PPP) that resulted in the construction of 1,200 bed-space hostel at the Main Campus, a 500 bed-space hostel at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital (BDTH) and a University Guest House.

“We also appreciate our Senator Uba Sani (representing Kaduna Central) for facilitating the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the development of the Faculty of Engineering Complex. We also appreciate the TETFund for the N3 billion Zonal Intervention received.”

The Vice Chancellor also used the ocassion to congratulate Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano for his successful installation as the Chancellor of the University.

