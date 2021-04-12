Katherine Estrella Lists 5 Glam Secrets No Instagram Star Wants to Reveal

Katherine Estrella is a big name in the world of models. Many assumptions are made of aspiring models and prejudices for those who are yet to venture into the modeling industry. This is not the story of Katherine Estrella.

Estrella was born in the Dominican Republic, and even at a young age, she foresaw her future in modeling. Luckily for her, she got to move to New York when she was 14. Determined as she was, she moved out of her father’s care at 17 to stand on her own two feet. She understood early on that she needed to toil to make her dream of becoming a successful model a reality.

Katherine Estrella realized that having a pretty face was not going to teleport food onto her table. She started as a dancer in clubs, from where she gained recognition and landed ‘roles’ in several music videos of great artists.

As a big-time model, Katherine Estrella is an excellent example of a determined and focused model. She strongly advocates being passionate about your work.

Her big move to the USA has shown that it only takes passion and a positive mindset, making every mile worth the while. To get a hold of your life, you need to follow up and fulfill your dreams, leaving no room for doubt. A dream is put into reality through passion and a strong will to push and believe in yourself.

Katherine Estrella is unapologetically living the life she once dreamed of as a child. The sky is the limit for those who choose to live with an open mind.

