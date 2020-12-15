Katsina abduction: Bandits’ve dared Buhari –Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has described the abduction of about 600 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State, as a daring move to ridicule President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against insurgency and banditry in the country.

The monarch, who spoke through the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), a group under his leadership, said he received the report of the mass abduction of the students with “absolute shock,” adding that it was an unfortunate development.

He said that the boldness of the bandits in carrying out the abduction on the same day Buhari arrived Katsina, his home state, was a slap on the president’s face and a clear indication that the bandits were ready to test the resolve of his administration.

The royal father, therefore, urged Buhari to listen to the persistent clamour by Nigerians for a review of the nation’s security architecture as a way of stamping out the violence perpetrated by the Boko Haram terrorists and bandits operating in the country.

He also demanded that those who failed in their responsibility to safeguard the safety and lives of the abducted students should be brought to justice.

In a statement issued by the Secretary-General of JNI, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, yesterday, the group noted that there were lapses in Nigeria’s security architecture that needed to be urgently and seriously addressed to stem the tide of insecurity. He, however, lamented that there were insinuations in certain quarters that some of those managing the counter insurgency war might not want to see an end to the conflict because of the pecuniary benefits.

“How can one explain the movement of the bandits in their hundreds on motorcycles without being detected? What happens to intelligence gathering that this heinous plan was not uncovered before it was hatched?

How comes the bandits took their time, gather the schoolboys, heaped them on bikes and whisked them away without being rounded up by the security agencies? Mr. President needs to hearken to the call of Nigerians,” the group said.

The JNI raised a lot of questions about the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, the apparent inability of the security forces to tackle the menace and the seeming indecisiveness of the Buhari administration to rise to the challenge.

“This abduction in commando style is one tragedy too many coming on the heels of the infamous Zabarmari massacre just not long ago.

This indeed is a sad reminder of the abductions of schoolgirls in Chibok and Dapchi of Borno and Yobe states of North-East Nigeria, and it’s an indicator that the powers that be don’t read the present through the spectacle of the past; this wouldn’t have happened. “For the umpteenth time, we will continue to ask: for how long shall the masses continue to live in fear?

For how long shall the Federal and State Governments continue to issue empty condemnations whenever tragedies stroke? Is the government and the security agencies so overwhelmed and thus cannot secure the citizens? Are there insurmountable challenges or acts of sabotage that the government is hiding from the public?

These and many more questions continue to bedevil every discerning mind within and outside Nigeria.

“The Kankara abduction was so belligerently orchestrated that it happened the day Mr. President arrived Katsina State on a private visit. Are the bandits this bold as to further test the resolve of the government or smite the face of the Commanderin- Chief by bringing it up to his doorstep in his presence?

This further proves what we once said that the bandits rule in many communities and do as they wish with impunity.

“If there is any worse outcome than the abduction itself, it is the fact that this is the most potent action to frustrate school enrolment in Northern Nigeria, as no parent will forthwith be comfortable to send their children or wards to boarding schools despite the many enrolment campaign efforts by the government.

And it will even be callous for anyone to call on the traumatized parents to expose their beloved children to these unprotected environments to be used as fodder by bandits and insurgents at will.

“What baffles us the most is the government’s inability to locate the enemy’s actual enclave, the focal point of their strength and to devote all available means to rout them out or incapacitate them.

Is it that the political will isn’t there?

What really is the challenge or Nigerians don’t deserve to know from the government they elected?”

The JNI commiserated with the families of the GSSS Kankara victims and wish them safe and immediate reunion with their respective children. It also prayed for divine guidance, strength and stamina to all those on the battlefields against all forms of insurrections in Nigeria.

“We call on governments at all levels to, with all urgency, do everything possible and use any means possible to return the schoolboys.

“The prayers of the JNI and Nigerian Muslims are, therefore, that: Government should spare no effort(s) to immediately return all the abducted students of GSSS Kankara. And then, there should be no sacred cows – heads must roll for the repeated slackness.

“Government at all levels, in collaboration with different security agencies, should rise proactively against the tide of insecurity in whatever guise by nipping it in the bud, before it escalates.

We must all be upright in our dealings and remember that we shall all account for our respective actions and inactions, thus we should be Godconscious,” the group said.

