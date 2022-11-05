Katsina: Abduction of children anywhere reprehensible – UNICEF

United Nations’ Children Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concerns over the abduction of 21 children in Katsina State. This was expressed in a press statement signed by UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, yesterday in Abuja. According to her statement; “UNICEF is concerned about the report of the abduction of no fewer than 21 children at a farm in Mairuwa community, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, north-west Nigeria. “Confirmed reports indicate the 21 children, 17 girls and four boys; agedbetween 15 and 18, were abducted last Sunday at about 12.30pm by bandits. “Abduction of children whether at home, at school, on the farm, or anywhere else, is reprehensible. “Children should never be the target of violence, especially by anyone who should be protecting them.”

UNICEF then called on the authorities to take necessary actions to rescue the abducted children and reunite them with their families unhurt, and without delay. Furthermore; “UNICEF also calls on the authorities to rescue other persons reported to have been kidnapped on the farm at the same time the children were abducted. “This tragic incident is yet an indication of the danger children face by acts perpetrated by people who should protect them.”

