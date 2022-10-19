Metro & Crime

Katsina: APC youth leader donates relief materials to victims of banditary

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue Comment(0)

…restates party’s commitment to end insecurity

 

In continuation of his tour of Northern states, the national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, was in Katsina state, where he condoled with families affected by bandits attacks in Batagarawa Local Government Area where he donated food and other relief materials to them.

Dayo Israel who visited the grieving families alongside Dr Rikko Radda, the APC governorship candidate in Katsina State, and other youth stakeholders expressed sadness over the incident and offered assurances on the commitment of the state and Federal Government to secure the release of all abducted members of the communities and  put a final stop to insecurity in the country.

 

The youth leader in a release signed by his Media Assistant, Esther Oyeyinka, said, “The attack was disheartening and we grieve with you. Please know that you are not alone.

 

The state and Federal Government know your plight and I have obtained assurances that efforts are presently ongoing to secure the release of your relatives and neighbors who were sadly abducted, as well as to find a final solution to the insecurity challenge.

 

“Everyone here present has had to grapple with the emotional and physical pain of the absence of precious family members and bread winners. Nothing short of a return will end this pain and we, as a party, will see to it that it is done.

 

But in the meantime, I am donating food and other relief materials to all of you to alleviate this great pain even as I continue engagements with all relevant agencies over the quick rescue of your loved ones,” Dayo said.

 

The donation in Katsina adds to his humanitarian efforts in the northern region of the country where he kicked off his nationwide youth mobilisation and energising tour.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Daughter’s rights: Woman sues businessman, five others for N250m in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter

Muhammad Kabir, Kano   One Hajiya Habiba Aliyu Aliyu, a resident of Unguwar Dosa in Kaduna State, has filed a civil suit before a Federal High Court in Kano seeking N250 million damages from Mudassir, Mudatex and Brothers and five other defendants for allegedly infringement on the rights of her deceased daughter, Nafisa Aliyu, by […]
Metro & Crime

Cavista Nigeria CEO, Niyi Olajide, delivers Ekiti Gov’s Inaugural Lecture tomorrow, Oct 14

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Cavista, global partner of Axxess and a technology company with Nigeria’s largest team of software engineers, has announced that Niyi John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess, will be the keynote Speaker at the inaugural lecture to welcome the new administration in Ekiti State. According to a release by the company, […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t attract curses, Ebonyi monarch warns settlers

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Traditional ruler of Amagu community, Ishiagu in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Godffery Makwo, yesterday told settlers in Ovumte land settlement not to push the community to curse them.   According to him, the community will pronounce curse on them, if they continue to oppose the parcellation of the settlement.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica