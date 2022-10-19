Katsina: APC youth leader donates relief materials to victims of banditary

…restates party’s commitment to end insecurity

In continuation of his tour of Northern states, the national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, was in Katsina state, where he condoled with families affected by bandits attacks in Batagarawa Local Government Area where he donated food and other relief materials to them.

Dayo Israel who visited the grieving families alongside Dr Rikko Radda, the APC governorship candidate in Katsina State, and other youth stakeholders expressed sadness over the incident and offered assurances on the commitment of the state and Federal Government to secure the release of all abducted members of the communities and put a final stop to insecurity in the country.

The youth leader in a release signed by his Media Assistant, Esther Oyeyinka, said, “The attack was disheartening and we grieve with you. Please know that you are not alone.

The state and Federal Government know your plight and I have obtained assurances that efforts are presently ongoing to secure the release of your relatives and neighbors who were sadly abducted, as well as to find a final solution to the insecurity challenge.

“Everyone here present has had to grapple with the emotional and physical pain of the absence of precious family members and bread winners. Nothing short of a return will end this pain and we, as a party, will see to it that it is done.

But in the meantime, I am donating food and other relief materials to all of you to alleviate this great pain even as I continue engagements with all relevant agencies over the quick rescue of your loved ones,” Dayo said.

The donation in Katsina adds to his humanitarian efforts in the northern region of the country where he kicked off his nationwide youth mobilisation and energising tour.

