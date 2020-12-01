Katsina Assembly passes child protection bill into law

The Katsina State House of Assembly has passed the long awaited child protection bill into law, after suffering some setbacks in the last seventeen years in the Assembly.

The bill was initially presented before the House by the administration of late Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua’s administration in 2003. However, the bill which passed first and second reading, was not passed into law due to criticism on its content by Islamic clerics, traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

New Telegraph gathered that after pressure from Save The Children Organisation, a nongovernmental organisation and other civil society organisations, the bill was resubmitted to the House by the executive in March this year.

The House set up a ninemember committee to study the content of the bill, make consultation and come up with its recommendations. Presenting the recommendation on the floor of the House, Chairman of the committee, Musa Nuhu Gafia, said the committee had studied the bill and held several meetings with relevant stakeholders and legal Islamic clerics.

Gafia said all grey areas had been thrashed in line with religion, culture and tradition of the people in the state. He said the bill had provided punishment on the issue of rape, child abused and general welfare as well as protection of the children.

“We took the pain to study the bill, consult all relevant stakeholders and make recommendation for immediate passage of the bill”.

He said the bill had a better future for the children, especially the less privileged ones in the state. After a deliberation on the committee’s report, members of the House unanimously passed the bill into law.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu Tafoki, who presided during the plenary directed the Clerk of the House to forward the clean copy of the bill to the executive for its assent

Like this: Like Loading...