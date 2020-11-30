Metro & Crime

Katsina Assembly passes long awaited Child Protection Law

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina

Katsina State House of Assembly has passed the long awaited child protection law (bill) into law, after suffering some setbacks over the past 17 years in the house.

 

The bill was initially presented before the house by the administration of the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua administration in 2003.

However, the bill which passed first and second reading, was not pass into law due to criticism on its content by Islamic clerics, traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

It was learnt that after pressure from Save The Children Organisation and other Civil Society Organisations, the bill was resubmitted to the house by the executive in March this year.

The house set up a nine-member committee to study the content of the bill, make consultation and come up with its recommendations.

Presentating the recommendation on the floor of the house, Chairman of the Committee, Musa Nuhu Gafia said the committee had study the bill and held several meeting with relevant stakeholders and legal Islamic cleric.

Gafia said all grey areas had been thrashed in line with religion, culture and tradition of the people in the state.

 

He said the bill has provided punishment on the issue of rape, child abused and general welfare as well as protection of the children.

