Metro & Crime

Katsina Attack: AKSG evacuates stranded citizens, set to reunite them with families

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Akwa Ibom State Government has successfully evacuated 34 of her citizens, who were stranded in Katsina State following heightened banditry and insurgency in some parts of the state.

The victims, who arrived the state on Saturday, were recieved by the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr Ini Adiakpan on behalf of the state government, at the Women’s Development Centre in Uyo.

Addesresing newsmen, Dr. Adiakpan said: “The attention of the state government was drawn to a viral video on social media where some displaced Akwa Ibom indigenes in Katsina State, were calling for help, because their houses, shops and other sources of livelihood were either vandalised or burnt by bandits. So the state government immediately ordered for their evacuation and safe return to the state.”

According to the commissioner: “The governor has made adequate arrangements for them to be recieved. Relief materials will also be released to them, and we will then begin to reintegrate all of them with members of their families immediately.”

Speaking, the President of Akwa Ibom Community in Katsina, and a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics, Federal College of Education, Katsina State, Chief Effiom Williams, who recounted the origin of the incident said: “I got a distress call from our members in Batsari, Danja, Dan Musa and other LGAs that their houses, and shops were being attacked, and I quickly mobilised them to safety in my house.

“When some of them arrived, they had nothing left because they had lost everything to the crises, so the community had to raise money in order to get them clothes and other effects. We later reached out to the state government for assistance. We are very happy that the governor has intervened.”

Also speaking, Elizabeth Emmanuel, a returnee, who hails from Ikono LGA but resided in Jibia LGA in Katsina, said her shop and home were razed by the arsonists, who attacked their community at night, killing several people in their sleep.

Another victim, a male and a shoe cobbler who did not mention his name, said his source of livelihood was completely destroyed in the attack. He added that he was only lucky to have escaped with members of his family to Katsina metropolis, from where they got information about the interventions of the community for the affected members.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

‘I rehabilitated Akaba Health Centre with my three months’ salaries

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Health officer in charge of Akaba Community Health Centre in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Frank Sikpi, said he used his three months’ salaries to rehabilitate the centre to make it functional and conducive for patients. Spiki disclosed this at the weekend when the New Telegraph visited the health facility. The health officer […]
Metro & Crime

Mixed reactions trail strike in Abuja

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Declaration of an industrial action by the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) was received yesterday with mixed feelings by some health workers in Abuja hospitals.   Although all health workers, who spoke with our correspondent, expressed dismay over government’s attitude towards their welfare and safety, some had reservations with […]
Metro & Crime

Surviving COVID-19 is great achievement – NIPR Chairman, Nsemeke Udoakpan

Posted on Author Reporter

  Apart from enlarging the state chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), through induction of new members, surviving COVID-19 has been one of the greatest achievements of the institute within the year. The Chairman of the State Chapter of the NIPR, Mr. Nsemeke Udoakpan stated this on Monday at the Image House, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica