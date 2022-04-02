Katsina Attack: AKSG evacuates stranded citizens, set to reunite them with families

Akwa Ibom State Government has successfully evacuated 34 of her citizens, who were stranded in Katsina State following heightened banditry and insurgency in some parts of the state.

The victims, who arrived the state on Saturday, were recieved by the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr Ini Adiakpan on behalf of the state government, at the Women’s Development Centre in Uyo.

Addesresing newsmen, Dr. Adiakpan said: “The attention of the state government was drawn to a viral video on social media where some displaced Akwa Ibom indigenes in Katsina State, were calling for help, because their houses, shops and other sources of livelihood were either vandalised or burnt by bandits. So the state government immediately ordered for their evacuation and safe return to the state.”

According to the commissioner: “The governor has made adequate arrangements for them to be recieved. Relief materials will also be released to them, and we will then begin to reintegrate all of them with members of their families immediately.”

Speaking, the President of Akwa Ibom Community in Katsina, and a lecturer in the Department of Mathematics, Federal College of Education, Katsina State, Chief Effiom Williams, who recounted the origin of the incident said: “I got a distress call from our members in Batsari, Danja, Dan Musa and other LGAs that their houses, and shops were being attacked, and I quickly mobilised them to safety in my house.

“When some of them arrived, they had nothing left because they had lost everything to the crises, so the community had to raise money in order to get them clothes and other effects. We later reached out to the state government for assistance. We are very happy that the governor has intervened.”

Also speaking, Elizabeth Emmanuel, a returnee, who hails from Ikono LGA but resided in Jibia LGA in Katsina, said her shop and home were razed by the arsonists, who attacked their community at night, killing several people in their sleep.

Another victim, a male and a shoe cobbler who did not mention his name, said his source of livelihood was completely destroyed in the attack. He added that he was only lucky to have escaped with members of his family to Katsina metropolis, from where they got information about the interventions of the community for the affected members.

