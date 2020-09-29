Katsina awards N9bn road contract, dam construction to boost irrigation

The Katsina State government yesterday said it has awarded a N9 billion contract for the construction of an access road and irrigation dam in Danja Local Government Area of the state.

Danja Dam had been on the drawing board since the time of the Northern Region. Commissioner for Water Resources in the state, Musa Adamu Funtua, disclosed this during a press briefing in Katsina. He said the construction of the access road leading to the dam and the dam project had started for the past several months.

He said: “The present APC administration in Katsina State has awarded the contract and gave the construction firm mobilisation fees of N2.3 billion, representing 30 per cent of the main contract sum.

“The state government has made a plan of releasing the sum of N150 million monthly forthecontractorhandlingthe dam project to motivate them toremainonsite. “The government has also directed the construction company to put more efforts in the construction of the access road to the dam site.

“The company has done at least 50 per cent work on the access road along Gozaki town as the dam has been sited in an area with a difficult terrain,” he said.

According to him, the state government had given the construction company two years to complete the project and when completed, it would provide job opportunities for the teeming youths of the area.

