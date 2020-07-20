Katsina: Bandits kill three officers, 13 soldiers

Bandits have killed three officers and 13 soldiers in an ambush at Shimfida in the Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

But the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, said only one officer and two soldiers were killed, while the troops neutralised 17 bandits.

But highly placed establishment sources told the New Telegraph the troops of the Nigerian Army Super Camp (NASC) 4, were advancing on foot towards the camp of the bandits’ leader when the attack occurred.

It was learnt that on the last count, a Major, a Captain as well as a Lieutenant were killed in the surprise attack.

Also, 13 soldiers paid the supreme price, while 28 others were wounded in action. Two of the bandits were, however, neutralised.

Another source said the attack occurred at 1p.m. on Saturday. The source said on sighting the advancing troops, the bandits opened fire on them from the hilltop, killing the soldiers and their commanders.

“About 1p.m. on July 18, 2020, troops of NASC 4 were ambushed by bandits while on advance to notorious bandits’ leader’s camp, Dangote at Shimfida in Jibia Lolal Government Area. “Troops were advancing on foot when bandits began engaging them from the hill.

“Own casualty: three officers killed in action – Maj, Capt, and Lt. “Thirteen soldiers killed in action. 28 soldiers wounded in action.

Bandit casualty – two injured,” the source said. Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, seems to have become the epicentre of banditry in recent times.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had recently alerted of movement of sophisticated weapons by Boko Haram, from the North-East to the North- West, which Katsina is part of.

The Saturday encounter came on the heels of a subsisting directive from President Buhari to the military, to flush out bandits from Katsina and other contiguous states.

Meanwhile, the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier Onyeuko, said troops under Sahel Sanity Operation killed 17 bandits in a shootout during a raid on a notorious bandits’ camp popularly known as ‘Dangote Camp’ in the Jibiya Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to him, unfortunately, an officer and two soldiers lost their lives in the encounter. Onyeuko disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Gusau, Zamfara State capital.

He said the operation inflicted a heavy casualty on the bandits. Onyeuko added that the successful operation was fully supported by the Air Task Force which resulted “in face to face” with the bandits whose resistance was effectively subdued by the superior tactics and dexterity of the deployed troops.

He said: “At the end of the encounter, 17 bandits were neutralised while several others were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds as evident by the trails of blood along their escape routes.

“Equally, five AK47 rifles, three Dane guns, two AK47 rifle magazines,152 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and seven motorcycles were captured from the fleeing bandits.

Like this: Like Loading...