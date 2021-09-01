News

Katsina bans inter-state cattle movt, sale of animals

Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari yesterday banned the movement of cattle from the state to other parts of the country. Maisari, who announced the closure of the Jibia-Gurbin-Baure road to motorists effective August 31, also suspended the sale of animals at markets in 14 local government areas.

The councils are Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Mai’adua, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsin-ma and Kaita. The governor closed the Kankara-Sheme road to commercial vehicles and banned the sale of petrol in jerry cans to motorists at filling stations. The measures aimed at checking banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state are contained in the Security Challenge Containment Order signed into by Maisari released by the Director General, Media to the Governor, Alhaji Abdu Labaran. He said: “The governor has ordered the immediate closure of Jibia-Gurbin Baure road to motorists until further notice. Travellers plying the road are advised to go through Funtua.”

