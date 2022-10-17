News

Katsina ex-SSG, support group dump APC

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsi na Comments Off on Katsina ex-SSG, support group dump APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) two-term Chairman and longest serving Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Katsina State who was also a twoterm Commissioner of Education and Sole Administrator of Danmusa Local Government, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, has finally defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the disclosure at a rally in his campaign office in Katsina along with thousands of his supporters and well-wishers. Inuwa, who lost his bid to be the Katsina State APC gubernatorial candidate in the recently held party primary to Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, former DG SMEDAN, was severally quoted as saying that he has been betrayed by the party after nursing the party to victory in the 2015 and 2019 general election.

After his defection, all his APC billboards and posters at his campaign office along Mani road were pulled down and vandalised while the brooms were also set ablaze, finally signifying his leaving his former party, the APC.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Northern, Middle belt Youths petition US, UK over insecurity in Northern Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Disturbed over the rising insecurity in Northern Nigeria, youths drawn from the middle belt and the north under the auspices International Religious Freedom (IRF) Roundtable Nigeria, otherwise known as “Generation NEXT,” have petitioned the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) Embassies in Nigeria, as they seek an end to the destruction of lives and […]
News

Guber Poll: Osun Assembly begins handover process

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Osogbo

Ahead of the November hand-over of power by the APC-led government in Osun State, the State House of Assembly on Monday commenced the process with the State of Osun Transition Bill 2022.   The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, during plenary presented a private member bill drafted by him tagged ‘State of Osun Transition Bill […]
News Top Stories

How Air Force chiefs diverted N3bn NIMASA fund –EFCC

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Further hearing in the trial of a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (rtd) and two others continued yesterday before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos with a prosecution witness narrating how the defendants allegedly diverted the sum of N3 billion credited to the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica