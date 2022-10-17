Katsina ex-SSG, support group dump APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) two-term Chairman and longest serving Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Katsina State who was also a twoterm Commissioner of Education and Sole Administrator of Danmusa Local Government, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, has finally defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the disclosure at a rally in his campaign office in Katsina along with thousands of his supporters and well-wishers. Inuwa, who lost his bid to be the Katsina State APC gubernatorial candidate in the recently held party primary to Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, former DG SMEDAN, was severally quoted as saying that he has been betrayed by the party after nursing the party to victory in the 2015 and 2019 general election.

After his defection, all his APC billboards and posters at his campaign office along Mani road were pulled down and vandalised while the brooms were also set ablaze, finally signifying his leaving his former party, the APC.

