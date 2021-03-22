Katsina fire: 100 thieves arrested

No fewer than 100 thieves were on Monday arrested at the fire ravaged Katsina Central market.

The arrest was disclosed by the Commander of vigilante group in Katsina State, Malam Salisu Rabo.

“So far we have arrested 100 thieves that invaded the market stealing traders’ properties,” he said.

He added that they have handed them over to the police for questioning and prosecution.

Rabo thanked his members for supporting security in the market.

Fire had gutted Katsina central market on Monday morning.

During the fire outbreak,so many people were reportedly to have lost their motorcycles to thieves who came on the pretext of rescue mission.

During the visit to the market, state Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who sympathised with the traders, promised that government will surely come to their aid to cushion the effect of their losses.

