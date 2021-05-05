Metro & Crime

Katsina fire: Civil servants, appointees to contribute to victims

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Comment(0)

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has said that the state’s civil servants and political appointees will contribute to the victims of the recent Katsina Central Market fire disaster.
Masari made this known on Wednesday while receiving the report of a committee set-up on the fire disaster.
He noted that since they consumed about 80 per cent of the state’s resources there was need for them to contribute to the victims of the disaster.
Similarly, Masari noted that a white paper committee will be set-up by the government to come up with a resolution on the report submitted by the committee.
Earlier submitting the report, the chairman of the committee, Alhaji Tasi’u Dahiru Dandagoro lamented the distortion of the original master plan of the market.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest generator repairer for allegedly raping 13-yr-old girl

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 21-year-old man, Julius Afuape for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl (name withheld). The suspect, a generator repairer, lives in the same neighbourhood with the victim’s aunt who was said to have sneaked into the victim’s apartment and raped her. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola […]
Metro & Crime

Troops neutralise bandits in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State government yesterday said the military had killed several bandits at the Birnin-Gwari area of the state. The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the military had neutralised several bandits in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area. According to him, the state government was informed of the development in an operational feedback. […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom sympathizes with families of boat mishap, as Police recover 3 bodies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

*Mourns Benue varsity DVC’s death   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday sympathized with families of the 21 victims who lost their lives when their boat capsized while crossing River Benue on their way to attend an annual church conference. This is as the State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Sewuese […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica