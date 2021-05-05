Katsina fire: Civil servants, appointees to contribute to victims

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has said that the state’s civil servants and political appointees will contribute to the victims of the recent Katsina Central Market fire disaster.

Masari made this known on Wednesday while receiving the report of a committee set-up on the fire disaster.

He noted that since they consumed about 80 per cent of the state’s resources there was need for them to contribute to the victims of the disaster.

Similarly, Masari noted that a white paper committee will be set-up by the government to come up with a resolution on the report submitted by the committee.

Earlier submitting the report, the chairman of the committee, Alhaji Tasi’u Dahiru Dandagoro lamented the distortion of the original master plan of the market.

