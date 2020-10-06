Katsina gets N25bn World Bank grant to fight erosion, flooding

Katsina State Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Hamza Suleiman Faskari, yesterday said that the World Bank has provided a whopping N25 billion for the fight against flooding and erosion in the state.

He said the state government had paid the sum of N500 million as counterparts funding for the take off of the programme. Faskari stated this during a press briefing on the activities of the Katsina State Ministry of Environment in Katsina.

He said the amount provided by the World Bank was being used for flood control in Jibia, Katsina, Malumfashi and Funtua that were prone to annual flooding and erosion. The commissioner further said that some part of the money would be used to control erosion and flooding in several communities across the state.

Faskari also said that the state government in collaboration with the National Great Green Wall Project, had planted 12 million tree seedlings covering eleven local government areas of the state.

He added that the local government areas that benefitted from the project include Batsari, Jibia and Katsina, Mashi, Mani, Maiadua, Daura, Sandamu, Zango and Baure. The commissioner further said that so far, the government had spent N8 billion in controlling flooding and erosion in 122 sites covering 150 communities across the state.

He added that the measures taken in urban and rural areas had improved access to those areas, saved communities, habitats, infrastructure and farmlands from total extinction.

Faskari said the state government was currently working to provide intervention in 3,000 communities faced with flooding problems. He called on communities in flood prone areas to complement government’s efforts toward clearing drainages and other waste in their areas.

Like this: Like Loading...