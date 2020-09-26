Katsina govt okays N4.6bn for rehabilitation of hospitals, health centres

The Katsina State Government yesterday said it had earmarked the sum of N4.6 billion for the total rehabilitation of eight General Hospitals and four health institutions across the state. The state’s Commissioner of Health, Mr. Nuhu Danja, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Katsina, said “The government had started the rehabilitation and renovation of the hospitals and health institution since 2015 to 2020.” He further disclosed that the renovation and upgrade exercise had reached at least 90 percent completion.

He added: “The General Hospitals under the rehabilitation exercise are Katsina, Daura, Funtua, Malumfashi, Kankia, Musawa, Baure, and Dutsin-ma General Hospitals. “The construction of a specialist Eye centre in Gen. Ahmadi Rimi Specialist Hospital has also started with a view to ensuring availability of comprehensive eye care services in the State. “The state government has rehabilitated and renovated the school of Nursing Katsina, School of midwifery Malumfashi and the Schools of Health Sciences in Kankia and Daura” he said According to him the elevation of the health institutions has assisted for the accreditation of all courses currently offered in four schools by the relevant regulatory agency.

