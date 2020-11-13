Katsina Govt: Over 40,000 households to get COVID-19 palliatives

The Katsina State government has embarked on a fresh phase of palliatives distribution to over 40,000 vulnerable households across the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

Donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the palliatives are meant to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katsina State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State COVID-19 Emergency Response Committee, Mannir Yakubu, told reporters on Friday that people of proven integrity have been selected to distribute the items which included millet, guinea corn, and maize.

Yakubu, who was represented by a Permanent Secretary in one of the state ministries, Aminu Bazariye, revealed that eight needy households were selected in each of the polling units to benefit from the gesture.

“In each polling unit, the arrangement is to make sure that the palliatives reach the vulnerable people in the grassroots.

“Each of the eight households will benefit from either a 50-kilogram bag of millet, guinea corn or maize. So, in total, we have over 40,000 households across the state that will benefit from the palliatives while the local governments are responding, they have started coming to collect today,” he said.

Bazariye appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the palliatives for the purpose which they were meant for and warned against the sale of the items.

A member of the committee and Head of Malumfashi Local Government Administration, Abdurrahman Marafa, who received the palliatives for his local government, pledged to deliver the palliatives to the people concerned.

The state government commenced the second phase of the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives across the local government areas on October 1.

According to Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Tasi’u Maigari, the exercise is part of activities lined up to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th anniversary.

Over 4,000 vulnerable households drawn from three local government areas – Mai’adua, Dutsi, and Kusada – were selected to benefit from the distribution of the items.

