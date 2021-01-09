News

Katsina govt secures release of 103 kidnapped victims from bandits

Katsina State governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari has disclosed that the state government has successfully secured the release of 103 kidnapped victims from bandits. According to TheCablenews, the governor said they were freed shortly after the release of the 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. 77 of the 103 freed kidnapped victims were received by the governor at the Government House in Katsina.

Among the rescued victims were nursing mothers, girls aged from six to 16, a soldier and an anti-riot policeman. “This is in continuation of the exercise that started with the recovery of the 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara,” Masari said. “We saw an opening and we are working with some stakeholders to make sure that we exploit the opening and bring back as many kidnapped victims as we can.

“We have so far returned 103 of the kidnapped victims and the process is still ongoing. We are doing this as quietly as we can, to make sure that nobody is harmed and further kidnapping is stopped. “So, we are doing this with the army, the police, Air Force and the Department of State Security.”

Masari said like in the case of the Kankara schoolboys, no ransom was paid to the kidnappers. “I can assure you that no ransom was paid to the kidnappers. “You have seen how you were rescued. No ransom was paid. this should show that prayer is effective. Be patient, may Allah reward you for the difficulties you have gone through,” he said.

