Katsina govt shuts 69 health centres over insecurity

The Katsina State government yesterday said it has been forced to shut down 69 health centres due to persistent attacks by bandits in various communities in the state. Executive Secretary, Katsina State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Shamsuddeen Yahaya Kankia, disclosed this to newsmen in an interview in Katsina. He said two of such centres after being rehabilitated in Batsari Local Government Area of the state were completely razed by bandits operating in the area. According to him, most of the health facilities in the area were taken over by the bandits, adding that; “The solar refrigerators provided in such facilities have been converted to use by the bandits.”
Related Articles
Heavy protests in Benue as youths block highway
Exactly one week ago after thousands of youths in Benue State joined the nationwide EndSARS protest, dozens of youths alleged to supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)on Thursday, blocked the deplorable Ihugh-TseMker highway, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to fix the federal roads in the state. The youth who started the protest in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Soludo’s inauguration to last 20 minutes with 50 invitees
…cultural dancers, praise singers barred The inauguration of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo as Governor of Anambra State will only last for 20 minutes and will be devoid of the usual pomp and pageantry that often goes with such events. Similarly only 50 persons are to attend the event which will be without the usual cultural […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Okowa declares low key burial for late father
Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday declared that his late father and Patriarch of the Okowa family, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa, will be buried privately this month due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the need to obey safety protocols. According to him, the major burial ceremony, which will be a “celebration of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)