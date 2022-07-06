Katsina govt shuts 69 health centres over insecurity

The Katsina State government yesterday said it has been forced to shut down 69 health centres due to persistent attacks by bandits in various communities in the state. Executive Secretary, Katsina State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Shamsuddeen Yahaya Kankia, disclosed this to newsmen in an interview in Katsina. He said two of such centres after being rehabilitated in Batsari Local Government Area of the state were completely razed by bandits operating in the area. According to him, most of the health facilities in the area were taken over by the bandits, adding that; “The solar refrigerators provided in such facilities have been converted to use by the bandits.”

