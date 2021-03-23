Metro & Crime

Katsina inferno: Kalu commiserates with Central Market traders

Following the fire outbreak at the expansive Katsina Central Market on Monday, former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Katsina State over the unfortunate incident.
Lamenting the sad development, the Mayaki Katsina, called on appropriate authorities to investigate the cause of the inferno, adding that the federal and Katsina State fire service personnel, deserve commendation for their timely and professional intervention in quenching the fire.
Kalu called on market men and women, to remain steadfast and calm, noting that a thorough investigation must be conducted to avert recurrence.
In his message, the former Governor who is also Dan Baiwan Hausa of Daura, said: “I received with shock and sadness the ugly news of the fire outbreak at Katsina Central Market.
“The cause of the inferno, which led to the loss of properties, must be adequately investigated to prevent a recurrence.
“The efforts of the Federal and Katsina fire service personnel and other stakeholders should be commended.
“Appropriate authorities must work with traders in the market in order to cushion the effects of the ugly incidents among market men and women.”
Kalu while expressing gratitude to God that no life was lost, urged traders to remain optimistic, calm and steadfast in their businesses.

