Katsina journalists condemn intimidation of members over crazy bill reports

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Katsina State has condemned the alleged intimidation of the journalists that reported the estimated billing system bytheKanoElectricityDistribution Company (KEDCO). Inastatementby theSecretary, Comrade Sani Ahmed, the chapel announced that it will henceforth boycott all activities of the company till further notice. It cited the invasion of the residence of its Chairman, Comrade AbdulHamid Sabo, after he published an investigative report on the estimated billing. The statement alleged that KEDCO has refused to sell prepaid meters to its customers in the state despite several protests by consumers demanding the installation of prepaid meters in their houses and business premises. The group also challenged the latest increase in monthly electricity bill to N27,000 in some parts of the state, an allegation which has been confirmed by our correspondent. Regarding the alleged intimidation of the journalists, the chapel reminded KEDCO that Nigeria practices a democratic system that guarantees press freedom besides the constitutional.
