News

Katsina journalists condemn intimidation of members over crazy bill reports

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Comment(0)

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Katsina State has condemned the alleged intimidation of the journalists that reported the estimated billing system bytheKanoElectricityDistribution Company (KEDCO). Inastatementby theSecretary, Comrade Sani Ahmed, the chapel announced that it will henceforth boycott all activities of the company till further notice. It cited the invasion of the residence of its Chairman, Comrade AbdulHamid Sabo, after he published an investigative report on the estimated billing. The statement alleged that KEDCO has refused to sell prepaid meters to its customers in the state despite several protests by consumers demanding the installation of prepaid meters in their houses and business premises. The group also challenged the latest increase in monthly electricity bill to N27,000 in some parts of the state, an allegation which has been confirmed by our correspondent. Regarding the alleged intimidation of the journalists, the chapel reminded KEDCO that Nigeria practices a democratic system that guarantees press freedom besides the constitutional.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

America decides: No handshakes between Biden, Trump at first debate

Posted on Author Reporter

  The shaking of hands between the candidates and the moderator is a longstanding tradition at presidential debates. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, that tradition has been thrown out the window due to COVID-19 considerations, reports Fox News. The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) says that Tuesday night – when President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden face off at […]
News

Anambra guber: Put your house in order, Uzodimma replies Obiano

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The current face-off between the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the Jigawa High Court judgement got messier yesterday when Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State asked his counterpart in Anambra, Governor Willie Obiano, to put his house in order. This is coming amidst another attack on APGA by […]
News

What else does Falana want?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos based lawyer, Femi Falana lives in a cage. He has like the character, Malone, in Arthur Conan Doyle’s science fiction, The Lost World, who realising he had lost his fiancee to another man, gave up on trying to make meaning out of civilisation and chose to go back to the jungle. Like Malone, Falana, who […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica