Katsina LG polls: Sharia commission calls for election devoid of violence

Katsina State Sharia Commission yesterday called for a local government election devoid of violence and thuggery. The state Grand Khadi and Chairman of the commission, Dr Muhammad Kabir Abubakar, made the call while ad- dressing newsmen in Katsina. He said it has become pertinent for the commission, in the discharge of its duties and responsibilities, to draw the attention of the general public to the repercussions that may ensue during and after the exercise. According to him, in the Islamic perspective, elections and electoral processes are meant to allow citizens to exercise their civic responsibilities in electing representatives of their choice.

