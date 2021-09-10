Katsina Miyetti Allah disowns National Scribe over Masari attack

The Katsina State chapter of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has disassociated itself from the unguarded remarks made by its National Secretary, Alhaji Saleh Alhassan against Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

Addressing newsmen in Katsina, the state capital, on Friday, the state Chairman of the group, Alhaji Hassan Kuraye described the utterances of the group’s scribe as uncalled for and embarrassing to the entire Fulani race.

Hassan said the unguarded statement made is not the position of the group but his personal opinion.

According to him, the group’s National Secretary did not obtain clearance from the National President as well as the National Executive Council of the group before making such remarks.

He therefore apologized on behalf of the state chapter and the national association to the governor appealing to him to overlook the comments by the official.

Alhaji Kuraye, however, disclosed that the National President would next week lead members of the group’s executive on an apology visit to Katsina to pacify Masari.

Saleh Alhassan in a recent interview with an on-line media outlet had been highly critical of the governor, using derogatory language in the process.

Like this: Like Loading...