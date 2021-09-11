Katsina Miyetti Allah disowns scribe over comments on Masari

Katsina state chapter of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a socio-cultural group has disassociated itself from the unguarded remarks made by its National Secretary, Alhaji Saleh Alhassan against Governor Aminu Bello Masari. Addressing Newsmen in Katsina on Friday, the state Chairman of the group, Alhaji Hassan Kuraye described the utterances of Alhassan as uncalled for and embarrassing to the entire Fulani race. Hassan said the “unguarded statement made is not the position of the group but his personal opinion.” According to him, the group’s national secretary did not obtain due clearance from the national president as well as the national executive council of the group before making such vulgar remarks. He therefore apologized on behalf of the group and the national association to Governor Aminu Bello Masari to forgive and forget the unpalatable comments by the official.

Like this: Like Loading...