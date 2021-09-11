Katsina Miyetti Allah disowns scribe over comments on Masari

Katsina state chapter of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a socio-cultural group has disassociated itself from the unguarded remarks made by its National Secretary, Alhaji Saleh Alhassan against Governor Aminu Bello Masari. Addressing Newsmen in Katsina on Friday, the state Chairman of the group, Alhaji Hassan Kuraye described the utterances of Alhassan as uncalled for and embarrassing to the entire Fulani race. Hassan said the “unguarded statement made is not the position of the group but his personal opinion.” According to him, the group’s national secretary did not obtain due clearance from the national president as well as the national executive council of the group before making such vulgar remarks. He therefore apologized on behalf of the group and the national association to Governor Aminu Bello Masari to forgive and forget the unpalatable comments by the official.
Related Articles
‘Security votes should be devoted to intelligent gathering’
Irked by the incessant security challenges in the country, especially the spate of kidnapping and sundry violent crimes, a retired diplomat and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Ambassador Simon Ejike Eze, has challenged state governors to devote part of their monthly security votes to promoting and facilitating information gathering by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Activist sues Aisha Yesufu, Davido, Tuface, Falz, 46 others over protest
An activist, Ke n e chukwu Okeke, has sued the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Lagos, Sam Adeyemi, a rights activist, Aisha Yesufu and 48 others before an Abuja Magistrate’s Court over their alleged roles in the #EndSARS protests. Okeke had filed a criminal complaint pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Exposed: NNPC, NPA , NIMASA others failed to remit N2trn into FG’s Account –Senate
The Senate has revealed that some government-owned enterprises failed to remit over N2 trillion operational surplus to the Federal Government coffers. But a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation, claimed that the unremitted fund might be to the tune of N3 trillion. Interestingly, this is […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)