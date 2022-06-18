Katsina, partners offer 20,000 outof- school children access to learning

The Cash Transfer Programme (CTP) launched by the Katsina State government, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other partners is expected to help over 20,000 Out-of-School children in the state have access to learning. The programme which was launched on Friday in Mani, Katsina State, is one of the measures being put in place to address the number of children not in school in the state. According to the state government, the total number of Out-of-School pupils is put at 536,132.

The state government stated that under the programme, over ₦332m will be disbursed to 20,802 outof- school children (OOSC) and Almajiris in Kafur, Mani and Safana LGAs of Katsina State. The funds will be disbursed through 10,557 female parents/caregivers to increase school enrolment and attendance rates for boys and girls, adding that each female parent/care giver will receive N8,000 per tranche twice in 2022, amounting to N16,000.per beneficiary. The programme will also ensure that beneficiaries are enrolled and retained in any form of organized school, including Integrated Qur’anic Schools (IQS) and provided with literacy and numeracy skills linked to employability and livelihood schemes. Governor Aminu Bello Maisari, who noted that the programme would improve the socio-economic wellbeing of beneficiaries and their households, noted that the partnership between Katsina State Government and UNICEF has yielded many positive results in education and other sectors of the state.”

He said: “We are grateful to UNICEF and the Educate A Child (EAC) project for the funds. The Programme Implementation Unit for the cash transfer programme will monitor the programme closely and ensure that the beneficiaries make judicious use of the resources.” UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said, “We are thankful to our partners, the Educate A Child Project, for funds for the cash transfer programme in Katsina State.

