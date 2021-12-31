Metro & Crime

Katsina: Police lose 5 men, recover 179 assorted guns, ammunition from bandits, others

The police in Katsina State have recovered one hundred and seventy-nine sophisticated guns from suspected bandits, armed robbers  and kidnappers in the state.

 

The recovered guns are four General Purpose Machine Gun, 44- Ak47 riffles, one LAR riffle, one G3 riffle, 20 locally made guns and 109 Anti- Air-Craft ammunition and 689 live ammunition for AK 47 guns.

 

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah in a statement yesterday said this were guns and ammunition recovered from bandits and some suspected armed robbers in the year 2021 in the state.

 

Isah who rolled out the achievements of the Command said a total of 999 suspects were arrested in connection with 608 reported cases.

 

While a total  number of 874 arrested suspects are undergoing prosecution in various competent courts of law in the state. He added that a total number of 157 suspected armed robbers were arrested and 145 suspects were charged to court, while 12 suspects are under investigation and 65 suspected kidnappers were also arrested and 63 suspects have been charged to court while two suspects are under investigation.

 

Meanwhile, 244 suspected cattle rustlers were arrested, of which 230 suspects have been charged to court while 14 of the suspects are still under investigation. He said: “In the course of the  campaign against bandits, 38 bandits were neutralised in various gun battles while five police officers paid the supreme price. 1243 domestic animals were recovered from cattle rustlers which consist of 867 cows, 352 sheep, 24 goats and one donkey were recovered from the hoodlums.

 

“246 suspects were arrested in 195 reported cases of rape and unnatural offence. 63 victims were rescued in four reported cases of human trafficking which were transferred to NAPTIP office in Kano State.

 

While, 215 kidnapped victims were also rescued from suspected bandits/kidnappers during the period under review and 20 suspected stolen motor vehicles were recovered and 18 stolen/bandits’ motorcycles were also recovered.”

 

The State Commissioner Police Sanusi Buba said the fight against crime and criminality is so dynamic and not an easy , but urge everyone to continue to project the hard and good work of the Police and other security agencies to the general public.

 

