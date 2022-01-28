Katsina police rescue 4 girls, 3 boys being trafficked to Libya

Four girls and three boys being trafficked to Libya through Katsina State have been rescued by the state’s Police Command at Yankara Village Area of the state.

The rescued victims have been identified as: Success Oshoopkeme, (20), Isaac Debora, (20), Amoruwa Ade, (28), James Rebecca, (20), Emmanuel Godwin, (20), Zainab Tijjani, (21) and Taofik Olawale, (27). They were rescued on January, 20, 2022 at about 11:20am, based on credible intelligence.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah in a statement Friday said the operatives from the Command raided a criminal hideout at Yankara village, Koza District, Mai’adua Local Government Area of the state and rescued the victims of human trafficking hiding in a house preparatory to their shipment to Libya.

Isah said in the course of investigation, the victims stated that they were brought to the village by their agent, who on sighting the police team, took to his heels and escaped with their phones. They added that they were on their way to Libya through the Niger Republic border.

He, however, said, investigation is ongoing on the matter and they would hand over the victims to NAPTIP office, Kano, for further investigation and arrest of the traffickers who are at large.

Meanwhile, operatives from the Command also repelled a bandits’ attack at Fadimawa village on Thursday.

