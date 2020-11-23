Metro & Crime

Katsina records 95,000 disasters, 390 000 IDPs in five years – SEMA

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina Comment(0)

More than 95,880 cases of fire, flood, rain storm and armed banditry disasters were recorded between 2016 and 2020 across Katsina State.

Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, the state’s Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Katsina on Monday.

 

Nasamu said within the period under review, the agency recorded 1,458 fire incidences, while 27,954 cases of rain/windstorm occurred within the same period.
According to him, 9,955 cases of flood and 56,021 cases of armed banditry disasters were recorded within the same period across the state.

 

The SEMA boss said over N605.4 million was expended by the state government for the procurement of relief intervention materials and cash assistance to victims of the disasters in the state.

“From June 2015 to September 2020, a total of N204 million cash assistance including building materials, food items, beddings and clothing materials were donated by the Federal Government and distributed to the affected fire victims across the state.”

 

Similarly, he added that, within the same period, the agency expended another N236.4 million as intervention to over 256,367 displaced victims of flood, rainstorm and other related cases in the state.

 

On the issue of IDPs from areas that are troubled by armed banditry, Alhaji Nasamu explained that: “In 2016 the agency recorded 24,821 IDPs, 65, 318 in 2017, 47,973 in 2018, 153,315 in 2019 and 107,409 in 2020”.

