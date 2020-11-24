Katsina records 95,000 disasters, 390,000 IDPs

Katsina State recorded more than 95,880 cases of fire, flood, rainstorm and banditry disasters between 2016 and 2020. T

he Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Babangida Nasamu, disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists in Katsina yesterday. Nasamu said within the period under review, the agency recorded 1,458 fire incidents, while 27,954 cases of rain/windstorm occurred within the period.

According to him, 9,955 cases of flood and 56,021 cases of banditry disasters were recorded within the same period across the state.

The SEMA boss said over N605.4 million was expended by the state government for the procurement of relief intervention materials and cash assistance to victims of the disasters. He said: “From June 2015 to September 2020, a total of N204 million cash assistance including building materials, food items, beddings and clothing materials were donated by the Federal Government and distributed to the affected fire victims across the state.”

Nasamu added that within the same period, the agency expended another N236.4 million as intervention to over 256,367 displaced victims of flood, rainstorm and other related cases in the state. On the issue of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from areas that are troubled by banditry, Nasamu explained that “in 2016 the agency recorded 24,821 IDPs, 65, 318 in 2017, 47,973 in 2018, 153,315 in 2019 and 107,409 in 2020”.

He, however, confirmed that all IDPs in the state have now been resettled in their different villages following the return of relative calm in the central and southern parts of the state.

On measures taken to avert flood disasters, Nasamu explained that since inception, the current administration had taken steps to prevent flood disasters by evacuating residents of flood-prone areas to safer areas.

He also urged the people to avoid leaving naked fire and electrical appliances that are not in use to avoid fire outbreaks in their homes and neighborhoods.

