Katsina residents face starvation, hunger

As a result of hunger and starvation, hundreds of feeding points have surfaced in Katsina State with women, children and able-bodied men forming long queues to collect food from philanthropists.

In Katsina metropolis, New Telegraph counted several feeding points where hundreds of poor residents queue up to collect food mostly at the houses of publicspirited Nigerians. Many observers have blamed the acute starvation, hunger and poverty suffered by the majority of residents of the state on several factors.

These factors as observed by some analysts include widespread poverty, destitution and unemployment due to the harsh economic situation in the state as well as insecurity that has displaced thousands from their villages and farmlands.

The state government had closed IDP camps in Katsina town since 2020, now the IDPs roam from one feeding point to another to collect food and alms from philanthropists.

The popular feeding points in Katsina include Babbar Ruga, Rafindadi, Dutsen Safe, Shagari Low-cost, Kofar Sauri, Kofar ‘Yandaka, GRA, behind PDP office, Kerau, Filin Fives, Filin Samji, ATC and Dahiru Mangal’s House among others.

