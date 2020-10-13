News

Katsina sets up contributory healthcare management agency

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsi na Comment(0)

The Katsina State government yesterday said it has established a Contributory Health Care Management Agency that would provide health assistance to civil servants in the state. “A board that will run the affairs of the agency has been established to effectively handle the comprehensive health care affairs of civil servants.”

 

Alhaji Nuhu Danja, Commissioner of Health in the state, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Katsina. “Workers under the state and local governments councils will contribute only 1.5 per cent of their monthly salaries for the agency.

 

“Under the contributory scheme, all workers and their families will register in public hospitals and clinics where they will be treated in case of any health challenge.

 

The workers and their families after receiving treatment in public hospitals will be given drugs and they will not pay a kobo. “The state government has mobilised the Nigerian Labour Congress and officials of workers’ unions to mobilise their members to support the agency.

 

“The state government has given the union officials the mandate to sensitise and educate their members on the importance of the agency,” he said. The commissioner said the agency was established to provide standard health care delivery system to workers in the state.

 

Danja appealed to all the workers to register their families as the agency had taken-off with the aim of alleviating the suffering state’s worker

