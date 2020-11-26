Metro & Crime

Katsina spends N2bn on MSMEDF

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Comment(0)

The Katsina State government has expended over N2 billion on micro, small and medium enterprise development (MSMEDF), as loans granted to selected beneficiaries in the state.
Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, the Special Adviser, Department of Empowerment and Special Intervention (DESI), disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen on the successes recorded in the department from 2015 to date in Katsina.
Abdulkadir said the scheme is a product of a committee on youth and women empowerment of the restoration agenda of the current state administration.
According to him, following a data registration of the beneficiaries, 100 forms were given to each the 4,902 polling units with 60 percent of the loan beneficiaries being female, while males have 40 percent in the state.
He said amongst the category of persons who benefitted from the loan include people living with disability, organised trade associations, women goat breaders and economic empowerment centres.
The Special Adviser added that, other categories of the loan beneficiaries include the unemployed graduates, faith-based organisations, state and local government cooperatives as well as small and medium enterprises.

